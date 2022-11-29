Dwayne Johnson reaches Hawaii store where he used to shoplift to 'right the wrong'

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock took a trip down memory lane and revealed in a new Instagram post that he used to steal chocolates from a 7-Eleven store when he was 14 years old. He shared that he was so broke that he couldn't afford the chocolate bar and had to shoplift on his way to the gym. To right his wrongs, the actor recently returned to the Hawaii store and bought all the chocolate bars that were displayed on the shelf. Instead if taking them back to his apartment, he left them at the cash counter and told the employee there to give them to people for free.

Sharing his story with the world, he posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades. We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong."

He added, "I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre-daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me. (sic)"

The actor continued, "I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way. (sic)"

To conclude, he wrote, "And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces."

Check out his post below.

On the way to the store, Johnson said, "I have been waiting decades to do what I'm getting ready to do now." He recounted, "When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn't afford to buy one."

"That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day," he explained. "I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves."

Then he arrived at the store and bought every chocolate bar that was there on the shelves. The 50-year-old also offered to pay for other customers' groceries as he waited for the cashier to make the bill at the convenience store.

"Thank you so much. I appreciate you," he told the clerk, before leaving the Snickers there for others to grab if they need one. "If somebody looks like they're stealing Snickers, give them these so they don't steal them," he said before leaving the store.

