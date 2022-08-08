Dwayne Johnson posts full post-credit scene from 'DC League Of Super-Pets' film

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, on Saturday, took to social media and posted a full post-credit scene from the animated `DC`s League of Super-Pets` movie.



According to Deadline, the post shared on Instagram shows Johnson as multiple characters. He provides the voice of Superman`s dog, Krypto, but also voices Black Adam and Black Adam`s dog, Anubis.



In the caption, he wrote, "The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earths shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM showdown one day,""But until then... BLACK ADAM`S DOG ~ ANUBIS has a few choice words for SUPERMAN`S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing....And YES.... If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM in this scene," added Johnson.

Johnson will play Black Adam in the live-action version of the film, out in October. He`ll be joined by Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.`DC League of Super-Pets` has Johnson voicing Krypto, Superman`s dog, and features other pets of DC superheroes, who are in need of help from their four-legged friends.



The voice cast includes Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and more. Jared Stern and Sam Levine are co-directing the feature from Warner Bros. Animation Group, as per The Hollywood Reporter.