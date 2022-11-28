Dwayne Johnson 'fought hard' to get Henry Cavill back as Superman

Dwayne Johnson pulled all strings to make Henry Cavill’s much-awaited return as Superman possible. With the success of ‘Black Adam’ in theatres, Dwayne Johnson was adamant that Superman had to return to make the DC world stronger than ever before.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ said he wanted Black Adam as “the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage that, Dwayne said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is Superman. And that’s Henry Cavill.”

Henry Cavill was seen making a cameo appearance in Black Adam as Superman, after several years. Dwayne “fought hard” for that to happen.

“This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer,” Dwayne added. “There was no way, there’s no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It’s impossible to do.”

Dwayne Johnson continued, “It all comes back to where Superman you have to have Superman in the mix. So that’s why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve, but the greatest Superman of all time.