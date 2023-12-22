Dunki box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer earns Rs 30 crore on Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan had a fabulous year. But it seems like the actor will end this year on a decent note. After giving two blockbuster hits, Pathaan and Jawan, SRK's third and last movie of the year, Dunki, arrived in theatres on December 1. However, the movie has gotten off to a decent start but has failed to create the buzz like his two previous releases.



Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film had a good start as it went on to earn Rs 30 crore nett on the domestic market, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie has become the lowest-opening movie of SRK this year. Meanwhile, on Day 2, the movie has so far earned Rs 12.97 crore (Rs 129.7 million), taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 41.97 crore (Rs 419.7 million). SRK's previous releases, Pathaan and Jawan, earned Rs 55 crore (Rs 550 crore) and Rs 65.5 crore (Rs 655 million) nett on their opening days, respectively.



Both movies went on to earn Rs 1000 crore (Rs 1 billion) at the box office. Not only this, but the movie is the seventh-biggest opener of the year after Jawan, Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and Adipurush.



This time, SRK's film has two big competitors at the box office. The first is Prabhas' Salaar, and the second is Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2. Both movies have been released this week.

More about Dunki

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.



Penned by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the comedy-drama revolves around a group of young people who aspire to a better life in England and take an illegal route to reach London.

What's the story?

Set in a small town in Punjab in 1995, the film revolves around the group of Hardy (SRK) and his entire gang, comprising Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Anil Grover (Balli), Vicky Kaushal (Sukhi), and Vikram Kochhar (Buggu). All of them dream of building a life in London, and they can go to any extent for that. After all the possible attempts, the gang takes an illegal route to reach their dream city. The movie has so far received mixed reviews from critics and has not been able to leave a mark.

Dunki Review: