ugc_banner

Duchess of York recovering after breast cancer operation

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Sarah Ferguson got to know of the cancer after she underwent a routine mammogram screening. The Duchess is currently healing post-surgery.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is now recovering post breast cancer surgery. Speaking about her health, her spokesman said, "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully."

The Duchess is currently healing post-surgery. She got to know of the cancer after she underwent a routine mammogram screening. She was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital, a private clinic in central London which previously treated the late Queen Elizabeth II and other seniour royals.

Regular screening helped in detecting cancer 

In a statement, Sarah Ferguson's spokesman expressed the Duchess's "immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days". She had been "symptom-free" before the screening and the statement said she "believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening".

Sarah Ferguson was formerly married to Prince Andrew. The couple got divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. The two remain cordial with each other. They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33 - and three grandchildren. They live together in Windsor. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.


 

RELATED

Skin on show at Paris menswear week

'Emotional' Elton John closes out Glastonbury festival

Shah Rukh Khan has this epic response to PM Modi being welcomed with Chaiyya Chaiyya to the White House

Topics