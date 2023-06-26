Duchess of York recovering after breast cancer operation

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is now recovering post breast cancer surgery. Speaking about her health, her spokesman said, "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully."

The Duchess is currently healing post-surgery. She got to know of the cancer after she underwent a routine mammogram screening. She was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital, a private clinic in central London which previously treated the late Queen Elizabeth II and other seniour royals.

Regular screening helped in detecting cancer

In a statement, Sarah Ferguson's spokesman expressed the Duchess's "immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days". She had been "symptom-free" before the screening and the statement said she "believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening".