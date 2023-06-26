Duchess of York recovering after breast cancer operation
Sarah Ferguson got to know of the cancer after she underwent a routine mammogram screening. The Duchess is currently healing post-surgery.
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York is now recovering post breast cancer surgery. Speaking about her health, her spokesman said, "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully."
The Duchess is currently healing post-surgery. She got to know of the cancer after she underwent a routine mammogram screening. She was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital, a private clinic in central London which previously treated the late Queen Elizabeth II and other seniour royals.
Regular screening helped in detecting cancer
In a statement, Sarah Ferguson's spokesman expressed the Duchess's "immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days". She had been "symptom-free" before the screening and the statement said she "believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening".
Sarah Ferguson was formerly married to Prince Andrew. The couple got divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. The two remain cordial with each other. They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33 - and three grandchildren. They live together in Windsor.
