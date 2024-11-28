New Delhi

Dua Lipa is in India! The international pop sensation arrived in Mumbai ahead of her concert in the city which is scheduled to take place on November 30. The pop star was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Thursday.

Her arrival created quite a buzz as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the global icon.

Advertisment

Dua is known for her chart-topping hits and electrifying performances. Her concert in India has heightened excitement among her Indian fans, who are eagerly counting down to the big day.

Paparazzi videos show Dua exiting the airport dressed in a casual yet chic look, sporting an oversized t-shirt and loose black bottoms. She completed her outfit with trendy yellow sunglasses. Dua Lipa was accompanied by her boyfriend, Callum Turner. The singer did not stop to pose for the paps and made a quick dash inside a waiting vehicle.

The singer arrived in Mumbai accompanied by her team, sparking excitement among fans awaiting her performance. A large crowd had gathered at the airport, eager to catch a glimpse of the singer.

Advertisment

Dua Lipa will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. Making an official announcement, she wrote, "India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! (sic)."

India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! ? more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024 ×

Advertisment

This isn't her first trip to India. She had made a quiet trip to India in 2023 with her friends and had later shared photos from her stay in Rajasthan.

She had shared pictures of her sightseeing and wrote, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family, where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy (sic)."