Dua Lipa is making the most of her time in Mumbai. The Grammy award-winning singer stepped out for dinner in Mumbai after arriving in the city. The singer will be performing on November 30th.

Before she takes the stage to dazzle her Indian fans, Dua Lipa stepped out to soak in some Indian flavours, sights and sounds of Mumbai.

On Thursday evening, several online videos surfaced on social media showing Dua Lipa visiting a local eatery in Mumbai's Bandra area. The singer was seen exiting her car accompanied by her bodyguards.

The singer looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, turning heads as she stepped out for a night out in the city.

In one video, her bodyguard is seen saying, “Do not step in my way” to the photographers trying to capture the singer.

Earlier in the day, Dua landed in Mumbai and was seen exiting the private Kalina airport. As she stepped out of the airport, she was greeted by the paparazzi with huge cheers.

Dua Lipa in India for a music gig

Dua is in India to headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024. It is set to take place on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. A few months earlier, Dua made an official announcement on X and wrote, "India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! (sic)."

India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! ? more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024 ×

This isn't her first time performing in India. Back in 2019, she performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. Dua spent the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan which was a personal trip with friends.