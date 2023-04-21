Dream Girl 2 teaser: Salman Khan calls Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja his 'jaan'

Ayushmann Khurrana has a new lover. After flirting with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in an earlier teaser, the actor’s character has taken Salman Khan as a lover. In the film Dream Girl, Ayushmann pretended to be a woman named Pooja. Now that he will reprise his role in Dream Girl 2, we wonder what adventures he has up his sleeve.

In the latest teaser, Pooja is seen dressed in a shimmery pink saree as she gets a call from Salman. Salman can be heard calling Dream Girl his “jaan”. In the video, Salman says, “Bhai main dusro ke liye, tumhare liye to jaan hun.“ In a funny turn of events, just when Pooja is about to reveal her face, she opens the window and her hair conceals the face, quickly followed by an electricity cut. Salman is then heard saying, “Auraton ne mujhe humesha andhere mein hi rakha hai, isilye kunwara hi better hun (Women have always left me in the dark. Hence, it is better to be single."

In a teaser that was released in January, Pooja flirted with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. In that, Pooja was seen in a choli and skirt as Pathaan wished her Valentine’s Day. Pooja and Pathaan were heard discussing Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. Pathaan says, “Meri Jawan aa aa rahi hai (my film Jawan is releasing soon),” and asks Pooja when her film is coming. She reveals the release date of Dream Girl 2 is July 7.

While Dream Girl 2 is scheduled for July 7, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set for a theatrical release on April 21.

