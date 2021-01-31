Drake helps a Toronto Man by paying off his debt & doubles his savings

Drake is the man of his words and always looks out for his fans. Recently, the star helped to pay off a Toronto-based rapper’s debt and also doubled his savings.



All this started after 25-year-old Toronto rapper, Bucks In Da Cut shared a video on Instagram in which he declared, “I’m having a good start to 2021 fam!'' and his goal for 2021 is to save more money than he did in 2020.



“Remember my 2020 New Year’s Resolution was to have the 2020s all 2020? 2021, there’s no more poor or broke, fam. I had 500 dollars to start the year, let’s count up.” he said in the video.

He then counts the bills, ending up with $1,300. “I’m stacking up all year, cuz,” he said. The video caught Drake's attention, after it was reposted by 6ixbuzzTV. "Yo, what's this mans PayPal I'm doubling that for my guy Bucks B," wrote Drake from his verified Instagram account.

A day after, the rapper gave an update and revealed that the singer doubled his money and also paid his debts.



'Yo fam, listen up: I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake, fam. He’s a man of his word, fam. He doubled my money and on top of that, fam, I told him about my OSAP [Ontario Student Assistance Program loan] and he cleared my debts, fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city, fam. Drizzy Drake, fam, I’m tryna be like him one day,'' He said in the video by showing off cash.



As per the reports, Drake gave out around $6K to help the Toronto man.