Donald Glover starts production on 'Atlanta' season 3

Actor-writer Donald Glover's critically-acclaimed series 'Atlanta' has started production on its third season.



Glover, who has also created the show, shared the news on Instagram. "'Day 0' S3 ATL," he captioned a photograph featuring him and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.







"Atlanta" follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve the lives of their families. The first season of the dramedy premiered in 2016, while season two came out in March 2018.



Upon its debut, the first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody.