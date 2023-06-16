Doja Cat addresses comparisons to Nicki Minaj in Attention; drops music video

Nearly a month after channeling her inner cat at the 2023 Met Gala, Doja Cat is giving the first taste of her much-anticipated album with her latest single "Attention". The singer has dropped its music video across platforms and posters of the track are doing rounds online for all the wacky reasons. Meanwhile, fans also noticed that the singer has finally addressed comparisons to Nicki Minaj in the most Doja-esue way.

The song talks about a need for attention rather than love and conveys a sense of self-assuredness. Doja raps, "I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it. And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation / Y’all fall into beef, but that’s another conversation."

Later in the song, she adds, "Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot shit." Dismissing the criticism and to compliment Minaj, Doja says, "Of course you bitches comparing Doja to who the hottest."

Check out the music video below!

Staying true to her word of leaving pop to the side and dropping some killer rap verses, Doja talked about herself in the track and addressed her decision to leave the Weeknd's After Hours stadium tour.

"My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’/I could’ve been an opener, I redirect the bookin’," she raps. "I read it all, the comments sayin’, ‘D, I’m really shooketh’/’D, you need to see a therapist, is you lookin?’/Yes, the one I got, they really are the best/Now I feel like I can see you bitches is depressed."