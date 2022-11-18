Docuseries on MS Dhoni-led India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph to release on THIS date

Nearly 15 years after India bagged their first T20 World Cup title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, fans will get to relive the historic moment in a multi-language documentary web series, featuring 15 Indian cricketers and an A-list actor.

It is being produced by UK-based production house One One Six Network and helmed by Anand Kumar, who has previously directed films like 'Delhi Heights' and 'Zila Ghaziabad'.

The docuseries will get an OTT release in 2023 and two-third of its shoot is already complete. More details about it are yet to be revealed!

In the upcoming docuseries, which is yet to be titled by the makers, fans will get to see how India defeated Pakistan in the finals and lifted the coveted trophy.

The news was first shared by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "WEB SERIES ON 2007 T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP… A multi-language documentary web series on 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup - not titled yet - is officially announced… Featuring 15 #Indian cricketers, it is set to release in 2023… Over two-thirds of the shoot is complete (sic)," the post read. Take a look!

