Docu-series on Britney Spears' conservatorship to premiere on February 5

A new docu-series premiering on February 5 is set to dig deeper into Britney Spears’ long-contested conservatorship. A preview of episode 6 was released on Thursday that says, “How we treated her was disgusting.”

Titled ‘Framing Britney Spears’, the docu-series will air on FX and FX on Hulu.

The official synopsis of the docu-series reads: It re-examines Britney Spears career and offers a new assessment of the movement rallying against her court-mandated conservatorship, capturing the unsavory dimensions of the American pop-star machine.

For those unversed, former pop star Britney Spears has been fighting a battle with her father over conservatorship that gives all her personal and professional rights to her father. For 13 years, she has been living under a conservatorship, which occurs when a court-appointed guardian manages another person’s life due to physical or mental limitations. Conservatorship for Britney Spears has been on since 2008 after several public breakdowns.

Her father, Jamie Spears has been co-conservator of her estate alongside lawyer Andrew Wallet, who voluntarily resigned his post in March 2019.

According to an update on her case against the conservatorship, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Sam Ingham has claimed that she is “afraid” of her father and will not perform again while he remains in charge. As of mid-December, a judge ruled that the conservatorship would be extended until at least September of this year.

Though Jamie is still his daughter’s conservator, a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, serves as co-conservator over her estate.