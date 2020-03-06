'Doctor Strange' director, Scott Derrickson to direct Skydance thriller 'Bermuda'

'Doctor Strange' director, Scott Derrickson was on Thursday roped in to direct thriller 'Bermuda' with Captain America actor Chris Evans.



According to news agency Sam Raimi was previously signed to direct the film based on the Bermuda Triangle, scripted by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard.



Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill will now rewrite the script of 'Bermuda' for SkydanceAfter Derrickson's exit, Raimi signed 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness Bermuda.

'Derrickson gained popularity from 2005's horror film 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose'. and went on to directed 'The Day the Earth Stood Still', 'Sinister' and 'Doctor Strange', the 2016 Marvel film.



'Doctor Strange' remarkably performed well, earning $ 677.7 million globally. He also brought the British crime series Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Evans had retired from the role of Captain America with 'Avengers: Endgame'.



In the previous week, he collaborated with Greg Berlanti's upcoming 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake.Derrickson is commonly known by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. While Evans became popular by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.