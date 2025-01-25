

Rapper and DJ Unk is no more. The Atlanta rapper, known for hits like ''Walk It Out'' and ''2 Step'', died at the age of 43.

Born Anthony Leonard Platt, he was a known name in the snap music scene and rose to prominence in early 2000s as a solo artist.

American rapper and DJ Unk is no more

The unfortunate news of the rapper's demise was confirmed by his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt.

In a post shared on Facebook, she wrote, “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

The rapper had been living a low life away from the spotlight for the last decade. Reportedly, he also suffered a heart attack in 2009.

Without disclosing the exact health issues he told XXL in a 2010 interview, “I had some medical issues going on from not eating the right food and that just come from when I stopped taking care of myself. I got to get healthy not just for my sake, but also for my kids and for my wife.”

No cause of death was revealed.

DJ Unk career and personal life

Born in 1982, Unk started his music career in 1988 after he met DJ Jelly and DJ Montay and began performing with them at high school parties, proms, among other events.

He got the big breakthough when he was signed by ''Big Oomp'' in 2000 and went on to release his first album ''Beat'n Down Yo Block!''. In 2006, his single ''Walk It Out" reached the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

He released his second album 2econd Season in 2008.

Tributes pour in For Unk

Soon after the saddening news of Unk's death took the headlines, his fellow rappers and fans started sending condolence messages.

Big Oomp Records label paid tribute to the late musician.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as “DJ Unk,” the label wrote in an Instagram post.

“DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper, and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

