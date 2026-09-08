/DJ Snake returns to India for Sunburn Festival 2026; Mumbai, Bengaluru shows announced

French electronic music star DJ Snake is set to return to India this December, where he will headline Sunburn Festival 2026 in Mumbai and also perform at a Sunburn Arena show in Bengaluru.

The announcement comes after The Chainsmokers and Sebastian Ingrosso were revealed as the festival’s first two headliners. DJ Snake now becomes the third major international act confirmed for the upcoming edition, which is set to take place at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 18 and 19, 2026.

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As part of his India tour, DJ Snake will also perform at a Sunburn Arena show in Bengaluru on December 18. His return is expected to be a major draw for electronic music fans.

DJ Snake set to return to India

Known for his ability to move between electronic, pop, hip-hop and global sounds, DJ Snake has established himself as one of the most prominent names in contemporary dance music. His catalogue includes chartbusters such as Lean On, Turn Down for What, Let Me Love You, TakiTaki and Loco Contigo.

The artist also has an established connection with Indian audiences, having performed in the country several times.

DJ Snake on returning to India

Speaking about his return, DJ Snake said, “India always brings incredible energy and I’m really looking forward to returning here. I can’t wait to get back on that stage and celebrate with everyone.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "DJ Snake has always shared a special connection with Indian audiences and his multiple visits to the country over the years are a testament to that enduring bond. We’re thrilled to welcome him back to India and bring him to Mumbai as part of Sunburn Festival 2026, giving fans an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most celebrated electronic artists on an even bigger stage. With The Chainsmokers, Sebastian Ingrosso and now DJ Snake, this edition brings together artists who have each shaped the global dance music landscape in their own way. DJ Snake will also be taking the Sunburn Arena stage in Bengaluru as part of his India tour and we look forward to welcoming fans from across India for an unforgettable edition of Sunburn Festival."