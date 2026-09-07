/Kashmir hosts First International Film Festival; 135 films from 41 countries to be screened

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new chapter in its cinematic journey with the Valley hosting its first-ever international film festival, bringing together filmmakers, actors and cinema professionals from India and across the world.

The four-day Kashmir International Film Festival began on Monday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and will continue until September 10. The festival has drawn around 300 delegates from different parts of India and abroad, according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

“We all live in troubled times, and we agree that cinema can play a very important role in bringing people together and stimulating ideas. The question is how we move forward by offering not only good-time entertainment, but also thought-provoking films. This is not simply a programme for filmmakers to come together and share what they know. Jammu and Kashmir has always been very close to the heart of the Indian film industry, and for the industry to come back here and reconnect with this part of India—and to see what Kashmir has contributed to cinema—is a very interesting and important idea. The initiative will also provide an opportunity for people from Kashmir to interact with professionals from across the world. They will be able to engage with filmmakers, exchange ideas, and watch films from different parts of the world. It is a chance to see where filmmaking stands today and to understand where cinema can go from here,” said Dorothee, a German filmmaker and journalist.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As part of the festival, 135 films from 41 countries have been selected for screening over the four-day event. Organisers said they received nearly 1,100 submissions from more than 80 countries before the final selection was made by the jury. India has the largest representation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 entries and Iran with eight films.

“I think it’s very important because storytelling is incredibly important. There have been many political developments and uncertainties in this region, and in that kind of context, it becomes even more important to remind ourselves of the power of art, culture and storytelling. People have so many stories to tell, and a festival like this provides a platform for those stories to be heard. It also gives producers and filmmakers an opportunity to meet and interact with local people, which is wonderful. At the same time, it gives people like me a chance to come here, discover the films being made in the region and understand the kind of stories that are emerging from Kashmir. Whenever a film festival begins, it is important to bring people from different parts of the world together, give them a great experience and allow them to take that experience back with them. Through word of mouth, more people in the international film industry will learn about the festival. It will be very interesting to see how it grows over the years and how increasingly filmmakers from around the world will want to submit their films,” said Kiko Bank, a Singapore-based film and creative-industry professional.

The inaugural session witnessed the participation of several prominent personalities from the Indian and international film fraternity, including Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, filmmakers Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Santosh Sivan, along with several other personalities associated with Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.

“I’m very excited to see how the festival unfolds over the next few days. My mother is from Kashmir, so I’m very happy to be back in the Kashmir Valley. It has been a long time since I’ve been here, and I’m especially glad to be part of this festival as Kashmir begins this journey. Coming back after such a long time feels like coming home. I’m really excited about what is in store. Filmmakers from around 80 countries have submitted their films, which is a wonderful achievement. It brings together people from across the world through cinema, and it’s wonderful to see Kashmir taking an initiative like this. I’m very happy and honoured to be a part of it,” said Fatima Sana Sheikh, Bollywood actor.

The organisers said the festival will provide filmmakers from different countries an opportunity to present their work to a diverse audience while creating opportunities for collaboration and cultural exchange. It is also expected to strengthen Kashmir's position on the international film and cultural circuit.

The festival comes after decades in which Kashmir has remained a popular destination for filmmakers from across India. Organisers say the event marks an effort to move beyond Kashmir's role as a shooting location and establish the Valley as a platform for international cinema, cultural exchange and creative collaboration.

“I believe this festival will have a very positive impact. It is an international film festival that will bring Kashmir onto the global cinema map, with filmmakers from across the world coming here to participate. For us as local filmmakers, this is a great opportunity. We are being given a platform where we can tell our own stories and showcase the richness of Kashmir through cinema. It is encouraging to see that some stories from Kashmir have already been selected for the festival. This could pave the way for more regional films to be made here and provide them with a wider platform to reach audiences. We can also learn and draw inspiration from the films being showcased here. Since this is happening for the first time, there may naturally be some scope for improvement, but we should remain optimistic. I believe this festival can become a source of inspiration and encouragement, particularly for the younger generation of filmmakers in Kashmir,” said Mir Sarwar, a Kashmiri Bollywood actor.

The festival is also being described as one of the first major international events to be held in Kashmir following the G20-related events hosted in the Valley in 2023.

A five-member international jury has been constituted to evaluate the films. It includes acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, Oscar-winning sound designer and mixer Resul Pookutty known for his work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, German filmmaker and journalist Dorothee, Singapore-based film and creative-industry professional Kiko Bank and filmmaker Himanshu Shekhar Khurana of Shoonya Swarupa.

Authorities put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements across Srinagar. The focus was laid on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and coordination among various agencies.