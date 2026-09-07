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Israel Katz threatens 'full-scale war' against Palestinian Authority after Israeli settler stabbed in West Bank

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 20:40 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 20:40 IST
Israel Katz threatens 'full-scale war' against Palestinian Authority after Israeli settler stabbed in West Bank

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, (3rd-L), Yossi Dagan, Head of the Shomron Regional Council (4th-L), and Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (4th-R) stand for the national anthem as they attend the resettlement ceremony of Sa-Nur, south of Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 19, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned of a full-scale war against the Palestinian Authority if its security forces prepare an October 7-style attack.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has threatened a "full-scale war" against the Palestinian Authority if its security mechanisms or any bodies were preparing for an October-7 style against Israeli forces and its settlements. The statement comes after an Israeli settler was stabbed in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

“If … the Palestinian Authority’s security mechanisms and related bodies initiate, or we know with certainty that they are about to initiate, a terror attack in the style of October 7 against [Israeli] forces and Jewish settlements — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the (military)to prepare for the opening of a full-scale war,” said Israel Katz.

Katz said that the military campaign will target all "senior leadership and mechanisms" and would include "targeted killings of senior figures" as well as “evacuation of residents from the cities and villages from which all terror activities are carried out”. He said that the operation would emulate the so-called “security zones” in which the Israeli military now operates in the West Bank.

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The 20-year-old Israeli settler was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of Monday, September 7, at an illegal Israeli settlement near the village of Usarin in the Nablus governorate. The Israeli military, shortly after the incident, shot and killed the 19-year-old Palestinian assailant after chasing him. Al Jazeera reported that several Palestinian villages were in lockdown following the incident. The attack comes amid a flare-up of settler outpost violence in the West Bank. Just hours before the incident, the Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian during a village raid conducted by Israeli settlers in the nearby village of Hajja.

"We will continue to eliminate terrorists, hunt down those who dispatch them, and destroy the terrorist infrastructure in Judea and Samaria," he said in a statement, using the Biblical term for the West Bank. He vowed that “No terrorist can hide.” In response to the attack, Hamas have called for escalation of resistance and engaging with the enemy soldiers.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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