/Mirzapur: The Movie crosses ₹100 crore mark, records strong Day 4 numbers

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal, has emerged as one of the biggest and most anticipated films in Indian cinema, marking the theatrical leap of one of India’s biggest cult franchises.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 4

Mirzapur: The Movie has officially crossed the massive ₹100 crore mark overall in just four days of its release. On Day 4, the film recorded another impressive haul, minting ₹18.1 crore in Hindi and ₹15 crore in Telugu. Coming right off a huge weekend, these steady weekday numbers show the sheer love and pull the franchise enjoys across the nation. Cinema halls are continuing to see packed crowds, while positive word-of-mouth keeps the energy buzzing everywhere.

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The success of the film is powered by the story, iconic dialogues, characters, the cult phenomenon surrounding the franchise, and the filmmaker’s vision.

WION review of the film

An excerpt from the WION review of the film reads, "Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of the series or not; go watch Mirzapur: The Movie. It's full paisa vasool entertainment."

About Mirzapur: The Movie

The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan in key roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.