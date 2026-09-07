/Mirzapur: The Movie - Ali Fazal gets emotional as fans shower Guddu Bhaiya with love; Richa Chadha has the perfect reaction

Ali Fazal is overwhelmed by the love coming his way for Guddu Pandit. The actor, who reprised his popular character in Mirzapur: The Movie, recently visited Mumbai’s Gaiety Cinema, where fans gave him a roaring welcome. The packed theatre, loud chants and enthusiastic response left Ali visibly emotional.

Ali Fazal gets emotional at Gaiety Cinema

Ali shared a video from his visit to Gaiety Cinema on Instagram, capturing the massive crowd gathered to celebrate Mirzapur: The Movie. Fans could be seen cheering for the actor and chanting “Guddu Bhaiya”.

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For many actors, seeing their film play to a packed Gaiety is considered a special milestone.

Ali Fazal shared an emotional message

Sharing the video, Ali opened up about the emotions he felt while watching the theatre filled with fans. He said, “Every actor who comes to Mumbai dreams of one thing… seeing their film play to a packed house at Gaeity. last night, i stood there and watched it happen. Didn’t mean to get emotional.. just love for all of you. Seeing Gaiety house full for Mirzapur : the movie, standing there with my wife, was one of those moments that will stay with me for a lifetime. Like i said. Yeh aap sabka pyar hai jisse hum hain.. aur kahaaniyaan sunaani ki chul hai humein,” he wrote, before ending with a heartfelt, “Thank you for making Guddu Pandit yours.”

Richa Chadha reacts

Ali's emotional reaction did not go unnoticed by his wife and actor Richa Chadha. Reacting to his Instagram post, Richa added a playful compliment in the comments: “An emo man is a sexy man.”

Guddu Pandit's popularity continues to grow

Ali Fazal's portrayal of Guddu Pandit has become one of the most recognisable aspects of the Mirzapur franchise. From the character's journey across the series to his return in Mirzapur: The Movie, Guddu has developed a strong connection with viewers.