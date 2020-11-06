DJ Marshmello's custom truck stolen for a fun ride, crashes during a police chase

DJ Marshmello’s famous custom truck got stolen and was taken for a fun ride.



The big truck of Ford F-550 6×6, which valued between $350,000 and $500,000 was stolen from the service centre of Ford.



The person who chose the DJ's famous vehicle for his fun ride for the night, reportedly rode up to the dealership store on his bicycle and put his vehicle on the back of the truck and drove off.



Hours later, the police spotted the custom truck in Malibu and began a high-speed chase, and the incident was televised on a local news station.



The high-speed chase came to an end when the thief lost his control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole at the parking lot.



The custom truck designer Dave Sparks, who happens to be the same truck's designer, also posted a short video clip of the pursuit on his Instagram page and wrote, "When my homie/client @marshmellomusic @shalizi texts me late at night to tell me that his SMCO6x6 has been stolen and involved in a high-speed chase 😅 Got pretty wild for a minute there when they couldn’t stop it."

Marshmello has not yet commented on the incident publicly yet.