Disney star Bella Thorne reveals she was sexualised as a young girl

‘Shake It Up’ star Bella Thorne might look like she’s a Disney darling but she revealed she almost lost the hit job for an absurd reason.

During a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘High Low With EmRata’ podcast, Bella Thorne opened up about several times she felt she was sexualised as a child. She was merely 14 when she was sexualised upon wearing a bikini.

Bella revealed, “One time I almost got fired off the Disney Channel because I was 14, and I wore a two-piece on the beach. This stylist that I was hanging out with put this chain on me that’s, like, a body chain. I don’t know? I don’t care. There was a fan, they got a photo of me on the beach. I almost got fired. It was all over the media, it was literally viral at that time. It was, ‘How dare this little girl do this? This is so disgusting.'”

The bikini picture went viral and people started talking about her in bad terms. They judged her and started “putting pressure on Disney” to fire her. Bella became a huge deal in the industry as she starred in ‘Shake It Up’ from 2010 to 2013. She starred opposite Zendaya in it.