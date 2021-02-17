Disney releases new poster of 'Cruella' featuring Emma Stone; Twitter can't stop talking about it

On Wednesday, Disney unveiled the first official poster of new film 'Cruella' which features Emma Stone in the titular role.



The film was announced in August 2019 and Disney had also unveiled the first look of the film which had Emma Stone sporting De Vil's iconic black-and-white hair along with smokey makeup and all-black attire. The still had Stone sporting a smug grin on her face as she held on to three leashes attached to Dalmatians.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/rPcGHCtqfW — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019 ×

The film is set to narrate Disney's classic '101 Dalmatians' in a new way- this time from the villain Cruella de Vil's perspective.



A year and a half later, Disney unveiled the first poster of the film which features a close-up shot of Stone who looks nothing like her usual self. Sporting heavy eye makeup, fans felt Stone looked a 'punk rock' version of Cruella.



The film has been directed by Craig Gillespie of 'I, Tonya' fame. Disney has not revealed too much about the cast but the preview image released in 2019 had actors Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry behind Stone standing behind stone- presumably appearing as Jasper and Horace, De Vil's burglarizing sidekicks.



The film is slated to release in May 2021.