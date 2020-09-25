Disney honours 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman with wall mural

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 leaving his fans worldwide mourning for the loss of a brilliant actor.

Disney has now honoured the actor with a wall mural at Downtown Disney. The art is created by author and artist Nikkolas Smith -- an image of Chadwick exchanging the Wakanda salute with a child wearing a Black Panther mask.

Sharing a picture of the mural, the artist wrote, "This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman."

Smith continued: "I'm so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick's life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist."

While Disneyland is currently closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district is open for business.