Just a day after reports surfaced that Disney was in talks with singer Sabrina Carpenter to star in the live-action adaptation of Tangled, a new report suggests that the studio has put the project on hold. The decision is reportedly due to the poor box office performance of Snow White.

Snow White struggles at the box office

The live-action Snow White, starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, was embroiled in controversy long before its release. Backlash stemmed from Zegler’s criticism of the original animated film, as well as both lead actresses' public stances on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences further impacted the film, which grossed only $145 million worldwide against a reported $370 million budget, including marketing costs.

Tangled shelved for now

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has decided to put Tangled on hold in light of Snow White’s disappointing performance. The film was set to be directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The story follows Rapunzel, who has spent her life in a secluded tower under the strict watch of her mother. On her 18th birthday, she escapes with the help of a wanted outlaw, Flynn Rider.

For now, Disney is focusing on its upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, set for release on May 23, 2025. The performance of this film at the box office will likely influence the fate of Tangled and other live-action projects in development.

