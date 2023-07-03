Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga confirms Animal delay, here's when the film will release

A day after reports came out about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal getting delayed. The makers of the highly anticipated movie came forward to confirm the disappointing news. The movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, was set to hit theatres on August 11. However, now, the movie has been postponed.

On Monday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the new release date of the movie along with the reason why the movie is getting pushed. The crime thriller will hit theatres on December 1.

In the video shared on his social media handles, Sandeep revealed that the only reason behind the postponement of the film is that they don't want to compromise on the quality of the movie.

In the video shared on his social media handles, Sandeep revealed that the only reason behind the postponement of the film is that they don't want to compromise on the quality of the movie.

"I'm making this video for two reasons. One is that I'm going to explain why we aren't able to achieve the film release on August 11. And another one is that I'm going to announce the new release date. Coming back to the topic of why we are not able to release the film on August 11, the only reason is, and it might sound like a generic answer, the quality. See, I'm not going to explain to you how the post-production work has been delayed as it might bore you. I'll cut it short. I'll give you one example. There are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, a different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for."

He also said, "I have lately realised or else I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said it will not be in the film but it will be there in the film, it is a cut out of the film episode."



The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series.

