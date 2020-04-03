Dior reopens its factory to produce masks for health workers in France

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been a shortage of masks and safety gears for health workers worldwide. Several luxury companies like Chanel, Gucci have started manufacturing masks and now even Dior has joined that list.



On Tuesday, Dior announced that it had reopened its Baby Dior workshop in France to help make masks as the country is facing a shortage of it. Dior joins other luxury brands like Burberry, Gucci and Channel who have transformed their factories into medical supply factories to aid in fighting the current crisis.



"We are proud to reopen our @BabyDior_official ateliers in redon which since yesterday has begun the continuous production of new masks on a volunteer basis," Dior stated on Instagram."Dior is actively committed to aiding and protecting all those who are on the front line every day. Thank you to our wonderful Petites mains who, in an exceptional show of solidarity, are working tirelessly to protect them."

There was a follow-up post which stated that the company would produce the masks "for invaluable people working selflessly on the front lines" and that the company will return "more creative than ever to continue making you dream."

It is unclear how many workshops Dior has opened or how many people typically work in the Baby Dior ateliers and if they would be working voluntarily or will be compensated for the work they put in.