Dimitri Vegas: Hope I can work with Salman Khan in one of his movies

World famous DJ Dimitri Vegas of the Belgian-Greek DJ duo DVLM (Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike) is here in India. He recently opened up about performing in India.

“It just feels good to be back in India and revisiting all that magic. We are excited about seeing the fans and playing our new music. We can’t wait to see the fans’ reaction,” Dimitri said of this visit.

The DJ duo love everything in India, especially the food and music. The duo are keen to work with the Hindi film industry.

“We’re always open to new collaborations with artistes from all cultures. We know of AR Rahman (composer), Zakir Hussain (tabla legend) and Anoushka Shankar (sitar player). For me, personally, being in a movie could be fun. Acting is a career I’m pursuing. I’ve just had my first lead role in the movie H4Z4RD, which followed an appearance in the final instalment of Jurassic World: Dominion. Since I am pretty close to Salman Khan (actor), I hope one day, I can feature in one of his movies,” revealed Dimitri.