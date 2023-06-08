Did Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift dine together in Vancouver?

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were in for a shock as news of them dining together in Vancouver came to light. As per reports in a Vancouver-based news outlet, Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were seen laughing and being 'touchy touchy' when they met for dinner at a restaurant in the city recently.

Dinner in Vancouver

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently represented India and performed at Coachella 2023 along with a few other Indian artists making his Indian fans proud. Fans may recall his obsession with Kylie Jenner a few years back when Diljit used to regularly comment on Kylie's posts but now it seems his interests have shifted towards Ms Swift.



Diljit Dosanjh, who mostly lives in Canada now, was rumoured to have been ‘touchy’ with American sensation Taylor Swift during their recent night out. According to reports the two were seen at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver.



The Vancouver-based report added that "they were seen laughing and being touch-touch." The report read, ‘People of Vancouver were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour on Monday night. Other sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and seem to be enjoying each other's company.



Diljit Dosanjh’s response

Taylor Swift has been in the news for her recent break up with singer Matt Healy who is the lead singer of the band 1975. While Swift has not reacted to the news of recent dinner date, Diljit responded on Twitter and talked about privacy. Fans believe that Diljit saw a chance to make a joke of the news.