Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput romances Sanjana Sanghi in the beautiful new song 'Taare Ginn'

The latest song from 'Dil Bechara' has Sushant Singh Rajput wooing Sanjana Sanghi in the most adorable way. The song titled 'Taare Ginn' was unveiled on Wednesday and has Sushant taking Sanjana out on a date.



Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal to the tunes of AR Rahman, the song shows the two lead protagonists discovering love for the first time.





The film's director Mukesh Chhabra also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the song on social media and wrote, " `Taare gin`. The song of love is made with love, just give love only. Both of them look very cute."

'Dil Bechara' is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars', based on John Green`s popular novel of the same name. The film gets a digital release on July 24.