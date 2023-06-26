Did Taylor Swift reject Meghan Markle's offer to feature in her podcast?

A little over a week after it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry organization Archweel had mutually parted ways with Spotify and ended its contract with the audio streaming app. Now latest reports claim that Taylor Swift had apparently rejected an offer to feature in Markle's podcast which is now defunct.



News reports claim that Markle had personally written to Swift requesting her to feature on the podcast but the singer rejected the offer via a representative, states a report on the Wall Street Journal.

The Sussex's and their multi-million deals



The report also throws light on the relationships the Duke and Duchess have curated in Hollywood since their departure as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple, since then has established their nonprofit organization Archewell and signed multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify the same year.



The first production since their deal with Netflix was the documentary Harry & Meghan which premiered on December 2022.

According to the report, employees felt that the documentary was critical for continuing the relationship with Netflix.

While the documentary did well on the streaming app, their second project, Live to Lead, which debuted weeks later failed to reach Netflix's top 10. Their children's program, Pearl, was previously scrapped by the streaming service.

The couple have several projects in the works with the platform, though insiders have told Wall Street Journal that Netflix will likely not renew their deal, which expires in 2025.

Things wiith Spotify also did not turn out the way the streaming service had initially envisioned. While Markle's podcast Archetypes was an immediate hit, with the podcast featuring special guests Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling in the first three episodes, the officials were not happy about Prince Harry's non-involvement.

The initial deal with Spotify reportedly included "each of the Sussexes voicing and being directly involved in a podcast."

Despite their success, their work was reportedly not without flaws. People who worked for the couple stated that the couple was not experienced in the podcast space and lacked direction. They also underestimated the amount of work it would take to produce content.