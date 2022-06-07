Did Sonakshi Sinha's rumored beau Zaheer just make their relationship Insta-official? Here's the tea

On Monday, actor Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram account to share a belated birthday wish for the 'Dabangg' actress Sonakshi Sinha. Sharing two funny videos of Shatrughan Sinha's daughter along with a picture, he penned a sweet note. In the caption, 'The Notebook' actor wrote something that instantly sparked relationship rumors.

"Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other (sic)," read the post.

Sonakshi reacted to the post in the comment section. "Thaaankkk uuu … love uuu … now im coming to kill uuuuuuuu. (sic)" she wrote.

Reports are now rife that the two will be getting hitched this year. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from both sides.

This isn't the first time the two have been linked together. Their dating rumors have been around for a while now. The two are often questioned about their relationship status in interviews and they have continuously maintained that they are just friends and nothing more.

In an interview with ETimes in January this year, Iqbal cleared that he is not dating Sonakshi. When asked about his bond with the actress, he said, "She is one of my best friends. I don't know why these rumors started all of a sudden. All of us have been hanging out together since so many years. We have been friends for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the 2021 film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

She will feature next in 'Double XL' which also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role.