Keanu Reeves walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Alexandra Grant at MOCA Gala 2022

Actor Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant's connection with red carpets is quite old. They first made their relationship public in November 2019 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in L.A. And even today, the low-key couple loves to head to a red carpet to make rare public appearances.

The 'Matrix Resurrections' actor was recently spotted at the 2022 MOCA Gala with his ladylove Alexandra Grant. The event was held at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. On their lovely night out, the couple was seen holding hands and smiling into each other's eyes.

For their sartorial picks for the night, Reeves opted for a navy jacket and pants ensemble. He teamed it with a striped tie.

On the other hand, Alexandra wore a red gown featuring a halter neckline. She styled her dress with a pair of pumps and a gold clutch.

Photos from the Gala night are going viral on social media.

According to New York Times Magazine, the 57-year-old first met the 49-year-old artist at a dinner party in 2009. Later, they went on to collaborate on two books together.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. Helmed by Chad Stahelski, it is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.