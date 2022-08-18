Did Sidharth Malhotra confirm his relationship with Kiara Advani on 'Koffee With Karan'?

Karan Johar made sure every week we have a new celebrity gossip and this week's highlight is Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra's affair. As we all are aware, the 'Shershaah' actors are dating for a while now, but still, the actors are yet to make their relationship official. On the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan', looks like Johar has somewhere confirmed their relationship.



In the 7th episode of the seventh season, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were invited to have a coffee chat with Johar. On the show, the two stars talked about their personal & professional lives, pulling legs of each other and much more!

But as it was teased before, Johar asked Sidharth about his rumoured affair by playing a clip of Kiara from the episode, which is yet to come out.



In the clip, the 'Kabir Singh' actress revealed that she and Sidharth are more than just 'friends'. However, when Karan asked about her marriage plans, to which Kiara said, that she ''See that in her life. But I’m not revealing that on Koffee With Karan today."



Further, Shahid Kapoor pulled her leg on her comments on marriage, “Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."



Coming back to Thursday's episode, Sidharth reacted to the clip and said, ''Why did you trouble her so much?”

the way sid was blushing the intire time when kiara was on screen, this man is so whipped 🥹🫶



Further talking, the host of the show Karan warned the 36-year-old actor that if he doesn't invite him to his wedding then he will give him a tight slap.



Reacting to this, Malhotra said, "Don`t worry, you won`t be missing mine." On nuptials plans, he added further per India Today, ''Karan, let’s see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings.''

Karan - we'll get the dates and location by the end of this episode



And Sid shaking his head in a NO 😭



Both Kiara and Sidharth didn't accept or denied their relationship.

We all are aware of the fact that the show's couch has been lucky for Bollywood couples, especially in their love lives. During the show, Vicky recalled his last appearance on the show when Johar showed him Katrina's clip. ''It was a very momentous Koffee with Karan for you the last time,'' Johar said.

Further, Johar was quick to shift his focus on Sidharth and his love life, and said that, ''he is manifesting a happier and brighter future of Sidharth'' But with ''Kiara!''. Reacting to this, the actor said, ''If it was her, it would be great.”



Right now, both Kiara and Sidharth are one of the most talked about couples in B-town. The actors have been romantically involved for some time, and have been spotted together on multiple occasions, going on vacation abroad, and attending parties.

(Inputs from agencies)