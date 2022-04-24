Did Marvel copied 'Moon Knight's theme music from 'Mahabharat' ? Netizens think so!

Oscar Isaac's starrer series 'Moon Knight' was released last month on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show's episode has so far recieved good reviews from the audience and critics alike. But now, the show is all over the headlines for a whole new reason, that no one would have ever imagined.



Oscar Isaac series has become the talk of the netizens after some Indian fans noticed the similarity of the show's background music with an Indian TV show 'Mahabharat'.



The resemblance come to notice after a Reddit user shared a video which showed both 'Moon Knight' and 'Mahabharat' background music and wrote, “Marvel’s Moon Knight background music is similar to Mahabharat theme”.



The post quickly took the internet by storm with many fans jokingly calling out Marvel for copying the Indian music. Meanwhile, others just wondered if they have actually copied the music or if they have legally taken it.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Good find OP. Wondering if it's copied or rights were taken,'' Meanwhile, another one just shared how James

Cameron's movie 'Avatar' copied the background music of Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie 'Swades', ''Avatar also copied Swades background score, I remember I was stunned when I first heard the similarities.'' they wrote.



The Indian epic show 'Mahabharat' which aired on the Indian TV channel Star Plus in 2013 is curruntly available on Disney Plus Hotstar.



Moon Knight's music is composed by Hesham Nazih. Meanwhile, the title track of Mahabharat was made by Indian director-composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale.