Did Gauri Khan stop Anusha to take Suhana's interview at NMACC event? Here's what happened

"Anusha wants to use the SRK family to get into the limelight," another one wrote.After facing backlash, Anusha took to Instagram and hit back at the trolls."This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so-called fans of people who weren`t at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can`t be part of your plan," she wrote.



Anusha added, "Some people don`t like to give interviews and never have and that`s totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews. THE END.I think I did a great job and I`m really good at what I do...but no one`s stopping you from trying my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies."



The mother-daughter did not give an interview with Anusha at the event but Shah Rukh spoke to her in detail. Lauding Nita Ambani`s vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, SRK said, "Nita has spent so many years trying to get this. I`ve known that, I think 10 to 12 years back, we`ve been discussing this and she`s been talking to me. She showed me the blueprint. It was designed in a bigger way, differently. Now it`s designed very differently. And it is such a spirit of passion here. It`s such a journey of passion."