Did Cristiano Ronaldo really ignore Salman Khan during a boxing match?

A video featuring footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood star Salman Khan has been doing the rounds of social media which seem to suggest that footballer royally ignored the actor during a boxing match in Riyadh. Trolls of Khan have been focussing on a viral video that shows Ronaldo walking in from the match with partner Georgina Rodrguez and ignoring Khan standing in their way.



However, a new photo from the venue has emerged which shows Khan and Ronaldo sharing a laugh near the ring. Fans of the actor blasted trolls who first claimed that the soccer player ignored the superstar.



Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of the audience for a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Salman Khan fans took his side as they blasted trolls. They tweeted Salman's photo with Ronaldo and wrote, "This is an answer to all the haters crying since yesterday That Ronaldo ignored Salman, They just post anything which they see on SM, got the reality check. #SalmanKhan was one of the most important guests of that night and the Organiser of that event is an admirer of Salman Khan (sic)."

Another video shows Salman Khan seated alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as they watched the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.