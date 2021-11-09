Dia Mirza wishes she had some possessions of her biological father, a German artist

A father-daughter’s bond is unbreakable and most would agree that no one can challenge that equation. In an interview with a magazine, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza spoke about how she feels connected with her biological father, a German and how she wished she had possessions that she could trace back to her father.

Dia Mirza was born of German artist Frank Handrich and Bengali Indian mother Deepa who is an interior designer. Her mother and father broke up and went their separate ways when she was just five. He died when she was nine.

Frank married another person later and started another family. Deepa too married. She married Ahmed Mirza from Hyderabad and Dia carries his surname.

Talking about her biological father, Dia recently said, “All his belongings went to my step-brother who was born after he left. Some years ago, my step-brother came to Bombay to visit my mum and me, and I was showing him around the house. He walked into the corridor where I have lots of photographs, and there is one of me as a baby with my parents. In that moment, all the years of pain and baggage I was carrying, about wanting my father’s things, disappeared... I realised what I had was even more precious, which is my memories of him.”

In 2018, Dia visited Germany to meet her father's side of the family. She had then said, “I was very much attached to my father at the age of 4, he was my hero. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the shot where I am talking about how my father has lied to me in the cab with Jimmy (Shergil), on how disappointed I am with that lie, I say he is my Hero. That line came because I always perceived my father as a hero.”

