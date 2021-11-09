Sonam Kapoor, Sunita post adorable throwback pics on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's birthday

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s birthday today as he turns a year older. On his special day, friends, family and fans have been wishing him on social media.

Elder sister Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share cute throwback pictures on her social media handle. The post was captioned as ''Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness. ❤️ @harshvarrdhankapoor #birthday #birthdaywishes 🎉 🎂''.

Anil Kapoor too dropped pictures of Harsh Varrdhan with himself. The birthday boy’s mother, Sunita wrote, ''The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it’s the purest love ,.unconditional and true … Happy Birthday my son . Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️''.

Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from the Diwali party that was hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence for their family members and friends. ''Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it’s not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it 😉)'', he captioned the post.

On the work front, Harsh Kapoor will be next seen in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic with his father Anil Kapoor.

