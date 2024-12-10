New Delhi

A Delhi court has summoned veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra in a cheating case related to the ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’ restaurant franchise. Dharmendra along with two others have been named in the case.

Advertisment

The summon was issued by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal of the Patiala House Court in Delhi on the basis of a formal complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar who alleged that he was lured into investing in the franchise on false promises of huge profits.

In the summoning order passed on December 5, the judge said, "The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of the offence of cheating are duly disclosed.”

"Accordingly, let the accused persons at serial number 1 (Dharam Singh Deol), 2 and 3 be summoned for the commission of offences under section 420, 120B read with section 34 IPC. Let the accused persons at serial no. 2 and 3 be also summoned for the offence of criminal intimidation under section 506 of IPC," the court ordered.

Advertisment

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 20, 2025.

While the court has issued a summon, it has dismissed the need for registration of FIR or first information report.

It has taken cognisance of the complaint since the documents submitted pertain to Garam Dharam Dhaba and the letter of intent also bears the logo of the same restaurant.

Advertisment

What is the Garam Dharam Dhaba case?

On behalf of complainant Sushil Kumar, his advocate DD Pandey explained that in the month of April 2018, the co-accused had approached him on behalf of Dharmendra with an offer to open a franchise of Garam Dharma Dhaba on NH-24/NH-9, Uttar Pradesh.

Sushil was allegedly lured to invest in the franchise on the pretext that the branches of said restaurant at Delhi's Connaught Place and Haryana's Murthal were generating a monthly turnover of approximately Rs 7 to 8 million ruppees.

The complainant was promised that he would have to invest a sum of Rs 4.1 million against an assurance of a seven per cent profit on his investment.

The complainant was also promised that he would be getting complete assistance for setting up the franchise in Uttar Pradesh, said the lawyer.

Various e-mails were exchanged and meetings held between the complainant and co-accused in this regard.

In one of these meetings, Sushil was allegedly asked by a co-accused to invest a sum of 6.3 million plus tax and to arrange land for the said business and accordingly, a letter of intent dated September 22, 2018, was executed between the complainant, his business associates, and co-accused persons.

Also read: 'It’s a dream for me': Ranbir Kapoor gives details about Ramayana, confirms part 1 is complete

As per the letter, the complainant and his business associates had to pay 6.3 million up to January 31, 2019, to get the business franchise.

Sushil then gave a cheque of amount Rs 1.7 million on September 22, 2018.

The same was encashed. Further, land was also purchased on November 2, 2018, by the complainant and his business associates.

Sushil asked for work to progress but no parties involved responded to him. Sushil, after repeated attempts, filed a case of cheating.

It is further alleged that the complainant was threatened with dire consequences if he attempted to contact the accused again.

Since the case pertains to breach of contract, the matter is civil in nature and requires no police action.