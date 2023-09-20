Dev Anand's Juhu bungalow sold for Rs 4 billion? Nephew Ketan Anand clears the air

Legendary actor Dev Anand's nephew, Ketan Anand has refuted reports that have claimed that the late actor's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area has been sold for Rs 4 billion. Several news reports claimed that the plush Juhu property was sold for a whopping price and would be replaced by a 22-floor long tower.



What Ketan Anand said about Dev Anand's bungalow



ET Times spoke to Ketan Anand, nephew of Dev Anand and son of filmmaker Chetan Anand, and refuted the news. “No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina and the family.” Devina is late Dev Anand's daughter who now lives in Ooty with her mother, Kalpana Kartik. Dev Anand's son Suniel Anand is now reportedly settled in the US.



Earlier a source had claimed that the deal around Dev Anand's property had be sealed. “The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it's a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality. The place will now be replaced by a 22 floors long tower,” a source said.



The source added, “His son Suniel stays in (in the) US whereas daughter Devina lives in Ooty along with mother Kalpana Kartik. There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell off the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason.”



Another source told Hindustan Times that after Dev Anand's studio in Mumbai was sold, around 10 years ago, the family used the money to buy three apartments. “One was given to Suniel, another to Devina and a third to his wife Kalpana. So, for the Juhu property also, everyone will get the share,” the source added.