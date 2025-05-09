The anime movie Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback continues its record-breaking run at the Japanese box office. The movie has retained its number-one spot for the third week in a row and grossed a whopping $69.5 million, selling over 7.2 million tickets.

A historic opening day for the franchise

On its opening day, One-Eyed Flashback grossed over $7.4 million at the Japanese box office, giving the franchise its highest opening day haul. It surpassed the previous entry, Case Closed: The Million-Dollar Pentagram, which collected $6.26 million on its opening day.

The movie premiered in Japan on 18 April 2025 and was released in 588 theatres across the country. It sold a whopping 690,000 tickets on its opening day. Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback is on track to become the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. The top spot is currently held by The Million-Dollar Pentagram with $88.23 million.

What is Detective Conan about?

The Detective Conan series is based on the manga by Gosho Aoyama, which debuted in 1994 and has sold over 270 million copies worldwide. The story follows Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective who is transformed into a child after an encounter with a mysterious organisation.

Directed by Katsuya Shigehara and written by Takeharu Sakurai, One-Eyed Flashback sees Conan tackling a new mystery in the snowy mountains of Nagano. The film also marks the return of a fan-favourite character, Kogoro Mouri, to the franchise.

