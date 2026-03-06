/Demon Slayer-Infinity Castle: Golden Globe nominated anime film returns to Indian cinemas

The Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made history with big numbers at the box office in India after its release in 2025. The film picks up right after the Hashira Training arc and follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they enter Muzan's eerie and treacherous fortress, the Infinity Castle. Now, after a record-breaking run, the Golden Globe-nominated film has been re-released in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle re-release in India

Streaming giant and anime distributor Crunchyroll confirmed the re-release arrived in an enhanced format in India today, i.e., on March 6. It will be screened in SCREENX, the world’s first multi-projection cinema system that offers a panoramic 270-degree field of view, giving a cinematic experience for the audience. Returning exclusively to theatres, the film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Reportedly, as the movie had been released in most of the countries in the Asian market, it has minted numbers: Taiwan, $18.34 million; followed by Hong Kong, with $7.1 million; Indonesia, with $6.2 million; Thailand, with $6 million; and Malaysia, with $5 million.

All about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The Japanese animated dark fantasy film is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is the sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series, as well as its fourth, fifth, and sixth film adaptations, following Mugen Train (2020) and compilation films To the Swordsmith Village (2023) and To the Hashira Training (2024).

It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, produced by Ufotable, and written by the studio's staff members. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will depict the dramatic events as the Demon Slayer Corps is pulled into the eerie and ever-shifting Infinity Castle. The film will bring the final and most intense showdown between Tanjiro and Muzan to the big screen.