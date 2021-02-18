Deepika Padukone joins 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon, shares funny meme

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity to join the 'pawri hori hain' bandwagon. The actress shared her version of the viral trend.

Deepika took her Instagram account and shared a funny meme on her childhood picture. The collage consist of three pictures in which Padukone can be seen sitting on a toy horse, ''Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain,"the meme reads.

It seems like the picture was made by her one of the millions of fans as she captions the pic: "who made this? along with the laughing emojis.



Before Deepika, Randeep Hooda shared his funny video on the viral trend.

Earlier in the day, Shahid Kapoor and filmmakers Raj and DK too hopped on to the viral trend and shared a video.

The Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer aka ‘Pawri Horhi Hain’ girl meme has taken the internet by storm. It all started after Dananeer shared a short clip on Instagram as she partied with her friends and said, "Yeh humaari car hai, aur yeh hum hai. Aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, and this is us. And we are having a party)." The clip went viral instantly and was later made it into a song by Instagram star Yashraj Mukhate. Read the full story behind this viral trend here.