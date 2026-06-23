/Deepika Padukone calls ICC's post-pregnancy guidelines, 'landmark' after eight-hour shift demand



Deepika Padukone is the one whose opinion on an 8-hour workday for female actors has sparked a wave of reactions. Some supported her while others called her out. Currently, the actress, who is pregnant with her second child, hailed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) newly announced maternity policy for women cricketers.Padukone demanded an 8-hour shift to strike a balance between her work and personal life, as she is now a mom and wants to give time to her daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone hails ICC's new pregnancy policy

Padukone, who has been spending her time at home, praised the ICC for their maternity guidelines that help women cricketers return to the sport after giving birth.

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Hailing the move that is helpful for new mothers, Deepika shared the news on her Instagram stories and called it a "landmark moment for women in sport.''

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's IG story Photograph: (IG/Deepika Padukone)

What are ICC's new guidelines for female cricketers?

On June 22, the ICC launched its return-to-play guidelines for female cricketers post-pregnancy. This is a first-of-its-kind framework that equips Member Boards, medical professionals, and coaches with practical guidance to support a safe return to cricket after pregnancy.

“Motherhood and elite cricket should not be seen as mutually exclusive. By providing clear, practical and player-centred guidance, we want to help Member Boards support informed choices, protect player welfare and retain more outstanding talent in the game,” announced a spokesperson for the ICC via a press release.

Deepika Padukone on 8-hour shift

After returning to work post-pregnancy, the first debate the actress found herself in was over her demand for an eight-hour shift to strike a work-life balance. Her stance reportedly led to her stepping out of two major projects, Spirit and Kalki 2. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Padukone spoke about her demand and the response she had been receiving ever since she has spoken out.



“By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry, have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines.” she went on to said.