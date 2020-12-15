Debra Messing faces criticism for suggesting Trump should be raped in prison

'Will &Grace' star Debra Messing's recent tweet on US President Donald Trump has been met with strong criticism.



Messing, who has been a vocal support of the Democrats during the US Presidential elections, raised eyebrows last week when she tweeted attacking Trump. Messing's tweet strongly suggested that she hoped Trump is sexually assaulted in prison after he leaves office.



"@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal," Messing wrote. "I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to ... all inmates," Messing tweeted which has now been deleted.

Her tweet was called out as many felt it was homophobic in nature.



Messing on Monday tweeted again to clear the air and pointed out that she has been an ally of the LGBTQ community.



"Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE," Messing responded. "Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally" Messing tweeted.



While Messing tried to explain herself, it still did not sit well with many on Twitter.



"So, to be 'clear,' she's not using a somewhat flippant prison-boyfriend expression to indicate her disdain for the president, she literally wants him to be raped! Well, ok, that clears things up," wrote a journalist.



"this is DISGUSTING. might be the most heinous thing i've seen on twitter. prison rape is a huge problem, not an issue to be taken lightly or wished upon a political enemy," wrote another user.



"There are so many actors, actress, musicians, etc. that I used to like and would continue to like had they never signed up for Twitter. Perhaps not all thoughts need to be blasted out to millions," Manhattan Institute senior fellow Brian Riedl wrote.

her clarification: "let me be clear, I hope Trump is raped in prison"



In the past few months, Messing has used Twitter to campaign for Biden-Harris team and used Twitter to spread awareness about the importance of voting.