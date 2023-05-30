Deadpool 3: Marvel might bring all original X-Men actors to MCU; Check movie release date, full cast & more

Marvel fans cannot keep calm as the X-Men are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3 releasing in 2024. There is no official statement from Marvel about the movie's casting. However, according to CanWeGetSomeToast, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will not be the only member from the 2000's X-Men to appear in the threequel. Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden might also reprise their roles as X-Men member Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops. One villain from the X-Men Universe and another from the MCU might also appear in Deadpool 3.

The rumour of original X-Men characters returning to their roles came after Halle Berry shared a picture on Instagram wearing cropped silver hair. Many fans speculated that she might return as the weather-controlling mutant Storm. In a recent interview, Janssen also teased a return to the Marvel Universe as the actress expressed her love for Jean Grey and the Phoenix. She said, "Who knows? In that universe, anyone,multiverses, whatever, can happen."

Wolverine, Original X-Men and Deadpool 3

The X-Men Universe, starring Jackman, Berry, Janssen, and Marsden, began in 2000 with the movie X-Men. Later, the actors returned for the sequels in X2(2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Jackman and Janssen also appeared together in The Wolverine (2013). While their appearance in Deadpool 3 remains a rumour, the significance of their part in the movie also remains unknown. Previously, Jackman has teased that they will use time travel to bring Logan from the grave. The X-Men trilogy is available for digital streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

About Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy. Unlike the first two Deadpool movies, featuring tons of improvisation between Reynolds and his co-stars, the threequel will stick to the original writing. Marvel confirmed Wolverine will join 'Merc with a Mouth' in the third instalment of the Deadpool film franchise.