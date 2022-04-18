DC's 'Wonder Twins' gets KJ Apa, Isabel May for live-action film

DC’s live-action Wonder Twins are here!

Warner Bros. has roped in KJ Apa and Isabel May for the HBO Max film.

The project is written by Adam Sztykiel who also recently worked on ‘Black Adam’. The pic will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill.

For those unversed, The Wonder Twins are a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna introduced in Hanna-Barbera’s 1970s The All-New Super Friends Hour, where they were the young companions to older heroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Then they made their way to the Super Friends comic book and were eventually roped in the DC’s larger universe. BTS wrap 4-day Las Vegas concert with a bang

Priyanka Chopra and her sunkissed Easter lunch with hubby Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, all you DC fans, there’s the impending release of animated ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ due on July 19, followed by ‘Black Adam’ (Oct. 21) andthen December 16 release for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.