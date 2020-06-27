Daytime Emmys 2020 list of winners: 'The Young and the Restless' & 'Jeopardy' win big

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jun 27, 2020, 06.00 PM(IST)

A worker touches up a statue of the Emmy Award during preparations for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photograph:( Reuters )

Big winners included best daytime drama winner 'The Young and the Restless,' with the eight wins, 'Jeopardy', which was named the best game show. 

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards virtual ceremony aired on CBS network on Friday night. The two-hour special, honoured daytime television shows. Like this year, the ceremony was different from past once, due to COVID-19 pandemic,  the winners, host and guests appeared from home to maintain social distancing. 

Check out the list of winners below:

Drama Series
The Young and the Restless 
  
Game Show    
Jeopardy

Legal/Courtroom Program    
The People's Court - 

Morning Show 
Today Show - NBC 

Informative Talk Show
The View - ABC  

Entertainment Talk Show    
The Ellen DeGeneres Show 

Entertainment News Show    
Entertainment Tonight 

Actress in a Drama      
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful 

Actor in a Drama    
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Supporting Actress in a Drama  
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital 

Supporting Actor in a Drama  
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless -

Young Performer in a Drama 
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives 

Game Show Host  
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show 

