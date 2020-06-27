Daytime Emmys 2020 list of winners: 'The Young and the Restless' & 'Jeopardy' win big

A worker touches up a statue of the Emmy Award during preparations for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photograph:( Reuters )
The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards virtual ceremony aired on CBS network on Friday night. The two-hour special, honoured daytime television shows. Like this year, the ceremony was different from past once, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the winners, host and guests appeared from home to maintain social distancing.
Big winners included best daytime drama winner 'The Young and the Restless,' with the eight wins, 'Jeopardy', which was named the best game show and best game show host for Alex Trebek.
Check out the list of winners below:
Drama Series
The Young and the Restless
Game Show
Jeopardy
Legal/Courtroom Program
The People's Court -
Morning Show
Today Show - NBC
Informative Talk Show
The View - ABC
Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Entertainment News Show
Entertainment Tonight
Actress in a Drama
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Actor in a Drama
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless -
Young Performer in a Drama
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives
Game Show Host
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show