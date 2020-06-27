Daytime Emmys 2020 list of winners: 'The Young and the Restless' & 'Jeopardy' win big

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards virtual ceremony aired on CBS network on Friday night. The two-hour special, honoured daytime television shows. Like this year, the ceremony was different from past once, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the winners, host and guests appeared from home to maintain social distancing.



Big winners included best daytime drama winner 'The Young and the Restless,' with the eight wins, 'Jeopardy', which was named the best game show and best game show host for Alex Trebek.



Check out the list of winners below:

Drama Series

The Young and the Restless



Game Show

Jeopardy



Legal/Courtroom Program

The People's Court -

Morning Show

Today Show - NBC



Informative Talk Show

The View - ABC

Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show



Entertainment News Show

Entertainment Tonight



Actress in a Drama

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful



Actor in a Drama

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless



Supporting Actress in a Drama

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless -

Young Performer in a Drama

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives

Game Show Host

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy



Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show