David Beckham, Victoria are no longer friends with Harry and Meghan Markle

Looks like the Beckhams are no longer friends with the Sussexes. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle used to be very good friends with David Beckham and wife Victoria but this relationship is said to be of the past. According to various news reports, ties between them were severed when Meghan and Harry accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking private information about the former royals to the media. These reports made the Beckhams “furious” reportedly.

What went wrong between the Beckhams and the Sussexes?

David and Victoria have been accused by Harry and Meghan to have revealed sensitive information about the Sussexes in the middle of their public battle with the rest of the royal family. The Beckhams are said to be the British Royal family’s sympathisers and disagreed with the Sussexes attacks on the royal family. At the time, Meghan and Harry gave public interviews including one with Oprah Winfrey and then their documentaries which made several claims against the royal family of being racist and discriminatory against them.

Meghan Markle might retaliate

According to a new report, Meghan Markle has now gotten more friends in the US and will soon retaliate. Reports suggest that the best way they can retaliate is by launching a campaign against them, just how they did against the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in the United States. They moved away from the UK after they gave up their royal life.

