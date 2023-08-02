David Beckham, Victoria are no longer friends with Harry and Meghan Markle
Story highlights
Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accused David Beckham and Victoria to have revealed sensitive information about them in the middle of their public battle with the rest of the royal family.
Reportedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accused David Beckham and Victoria to have revealed sensitive information about them in the middle of their public battle with the rest of the royal family.
Looks like the Beckhams are no longer friends with the Sussexes. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle used to be very good friends with David Beckham and wife Victoria but this relationship is said to be of the past. According to various news reports, ties between them were severed when Meghan and Harry accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking private information about the former royals to the media. These reports made the Beckhams “furious” reportedly.
What went wrong between the Beckhams and the Sussexes?
David and Victoria have been accused by Harry and Meghan to have revealed sensitive information about the Sussexes in the middle of their public battle with the rest of the royal family. The Beckhams are said to be the British Royal family’s sympathisers and disagreed with the Sussexes attacks on the royal family. At the time, Meghan and Harry gave public interviews including one with Oprah Winfrey and then their documentaries which made several claims against the royal family of being racist and discriminatory against them.
trending now
Meghan Markle might retaliate
According to a new report, Meghan Markle has now gotten more friends in the US and will soon retaliate. Reports suggest that the best way they can retaliate is by launching a campaign against them, just how they did against the royal family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in the United States. They moved away from the UK after they gave up their royal life.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.